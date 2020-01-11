A tough mid-table clash is set to send tremors through the ground when Rhinos lock horns with Buffalos on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Legends Rugby Grounds at 4:30pm.

The hosts, Rhinos, are predominantly a pack-playing side who make more use of their strong and aggressive forwards than their backline while Buffaloes are a balanced side that can play with both departments.

Both teams have had a quite disappointing start to the 2019/20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League. With one win apiece over Makerere-based sides Impis and Rams, sixth-placed Rhinos and Buffaloes in eighth are separated by a single bonus point which the latter earned in their 10-08 loss against Warriors at Legends.

Despite Buffaloes not failing to put points on the board in all the matches so far played, the Kyadondo-based outfit has an inferior point difference compared to Rhinos who are as cautious in defense as they are in attack.

This match-up promises to be an encounter that will be characterized by more contact phases in the pack and ultimately, a close final result.