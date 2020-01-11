Midfielder Ivan Wani has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for Busoga United Football Club.

Wani opened the scores as the Jinja based outfit secured a 2-0 win against Express FC on Friday at the Mighty Arena. The other goal was scored by Boban Zirintusa.

The South Sudanese International revealed to Kawowo Sports that he had eagerly waited for this moment and he was happy to help his team start the year on a high.

“I’m happy that I finally scored my first goal at the club. I always wanted to score but it had not come in the previous games. This will definitely motivate me to work harder.” He said.

A product of Jinja SS, the feeder team to Busoga United FC, Wani who had moved to Maroons FC in 2017 returned to Jinja at the start of the season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Ivan Wani (right) in action for Maroons FC against FC KCCA l

Since his return, the left-footed winger has played 11 league games, making a contribution in 7 goals (5 assists and one goal).

Wani’s assists this season

BUL FC – Won penalty that was converted by Boban Zirintusa

Mbarara City FC- Set up Ibrahim Mugulusi

Tooro United FC – Corner kick delivery for George Kasonko

Bright Stars FC (2) – Joel Madondo and Dan Ssewava

Wani was named MVP as Jinja SS won their maiden National Post Primary Schools’ Championship in Masaka in 2017.

© Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE Jinja S.S’ Ivan Wani receives the MVP accolade from then State Minister of sports Charles Bakabulindi in Masaka at the prize giving ceremony

The other notable players on that team included; Joel Madondo, Vincent Zziwa, Lawrence Tezikya, and Najib Fessal among others.