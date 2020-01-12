Black Pirates began their new year with an emphatic 65-05 bonus point victory over Makerere Impis on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium, Bweyogerere.

The hosts had a slow start in the first half that ended 15-00 courtesy of tries from forwards Frank Kidega and Kelvin Balagadde plus Conrad Wanyama’s extras off the boot. The Pirates forwards controlled much of the proceedings with strong carries and set pieces which they dominated easily.

The visitors were strong in defense despite not having many chances to attack with ball in hand.

However, the Sea Robbers were not to be denied in the second half by the newly promoted University side. Pirates were too good for Impis and ran riot by scoring 8 tries past their opponents.

New signing Alex Aturinda was on top of his game scoring 3 tries of his own in a man of the match performance. The Pirates seem to have added the right personnel to their force as Michael Amolo and Mathias Matovu also opened their accounts with a try apiece.

The other try scorers were Isaac Rujjumba, Conrad Wanyama and Frank Kidega who got his second on the day in a match that left the home fans with wide smiles on their faces.

Meet the man of the match (Aturinda Alex) and all the try scorers. #NileStoutRugby #PiratesStrong pic.twitter.com/tXBYSAwXXu — PIRATES RUGBY (@piratesrugbyUG) January 11, 2020

Impis could only manage to score a consolation try through substitute wing Ivan Otai who pulled off a swift 50m sprint to touch down. Otai, with ball in hand at the touchline, showed his opposite number a clean pair of heels and left him for dead on the ground.

The Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League continues on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in matchday 5 of the 2019/20 season.