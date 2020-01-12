CAF Champions League (Group B):

Al Hilal (Sudan) 1-2 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

The CAF Champions League group B contest between Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel and Sudan’s Al Hilal at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman produced two red cards, three goals and one victor.

Etoile du Sahel recovered from a goal down to beat Al Hilal 2-1 and go on top of Group B.

Christened as the “Les Diables Rouges”, Etoil du Sahel fell to a 30th minute goal.

Nasr Eldin Omar found Walid Hamid who rounded Etoile’s goalkeeper Makram Bdiri to score in the empty net.

The goal was long overdue following an earlier miss as Mohamed Darag’s header razed off the goal post.

The home side was unfortunate when Hassan Omer scored past his own goalkeeper Ugandan Salim Jamal Magoola off a teasing cross from Maher Hannachi and both sides went to the mandatory half time recess tie one all.

Etoile took the lead in the 71st minute when Darwin Gonzalez’s brilliant cross was drilled home by Iheb Msakni.

The home team lost their numerical advantage with 13 minutes to play as Nasr Eldin Omar received his marching orders for a second bookable offense.

Etoile’s goalkeeper Bdiri was also red carded after a second yellow card six minutes into injury time.

Msakni had to do the goalkeeper role for Etoile but for less than a minute as the game ended in the visitors’ favor.

Etoile raised their tally to 9 points, two more than record champions Al Ahly of Egypt who returned from Bulawayo with a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe’s Platinum.

Al Hilal follows with six points, while Platinum trail the group with a single point.

Meanwhile, Dennis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns beat Algeria’s USM Alger 2-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday to qualify for the quarter finals.