Tuesday January 14, 2020

Kavumba Recreation Ground 4.30pm

Mike Mutebi has confirmed that midfielder Allan Okello is out of KCCA’s visit to Bright Stars on Tuesday while Mustafa Kizza remains a doubt.

The two players remain a subject of a transfer speculation away from Lugogo but Mutebi offered reasons.

“Okello is still down with malaria,” Mutebi told the press on Monday. “Mustafa returned to training but has license issues,” he added before he expounded more on licenses.

“At the moment, we have only 19 fully licensed players but we wait to see if that can be sorted before the match. Julius Poloto, Sande Bukenya, Sadat Anaku and Sam Ssenyonjo are also still have licensing issues. Mike Mutebi, KCCA coach

Nevertheless, Mutebi believes the available players will do the job against Bright Stars, a side they narrowly survived in the reverse fixture.

“We have enough in our armoury to win the game but it will be tough since they are fighting for their lives as well.

The Kasasiro hold statistical advantage over their hosts with 9 wins in 13 league meetings.