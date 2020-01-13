Gift Sebuguzi was voted the Motocross personality of the year 2019 following his sublime performance and achievements in the season.

Sebuguzi was voted by Uganda Sports Press Association(USPA) at their meeting held at the Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

Sebuguzi beat Alon Orland to the accolade after weighing more achievements for the season.

The eight-year old won the tightly contested national MX65 title, clinched his maiden regional MX65title in Kenya as well as registering a podium finish in African motocross championship in Zimbambwe; his best finish at the continent.

His counterpart Alon Orland scooped the African MX65 title in Zimbambwe. His absence in the Kenyan Mx round denied him an opportunity to the regional title.

Sebuguzi joins the crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba to the Motorsports personality of the year 2019.

All the season personalities will be crowned at the annual awards dinner which is yet to be announced.