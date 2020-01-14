Bright Stars 2-1 KCCA

Bright Stars maintained their perfect start to the second round with a 2-1 win over KCCA at Kavumba to jump out of relegation zone but derail their opponents’ title chances.

Denied by a poor refereeing decision in the first round at Lugogo, this was meant to be their day as Joseph Janjali and Jamil Kariisa netted for the hosts.

Muzamiru Mutyaba would be equaliser then turned into a consolation as KCCA are now behind leaders Vipers with seven points.

Janjali scored in the second minute to hand the hosts a bright start but Mutyaba drew the game level at the half hour mark.

Without Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza, KCCA who also missed their inspirational goalkeeper Charles Lukwago struggled to stamp their authority on the game.

Bright Stars’ persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Kariisa scored the winner to earn the hosts their first ever league win over their day’s opponents.

Paul Kiwanuka’s side are now 12th on the log with 16 points while KCCA stay second with 35 points.