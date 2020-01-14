Uganda Premier League (Match Day 17):

Tuesday Results:

SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Proline 2-4 Vipers

Vipers Onduparaka 1-1 Maroons

Maroons Bright Stars 2-1 KCCA

Defender Moses Kiggundu scored an own goal in the 76th minute as visiting Busoga United edged Sports Club Villa 1-0 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Tuesday evening.

Kiggundu diverted Ivan Wani’s teasing delivery from the left as both sides had entered the final third of the game barren.

This is Busoga United’s second successive win since the start of the second round when they defeated Express 2-0 last week.

For the Jogoos, the dark days continue after losing to Uganda Revenue Authority 2-0 away at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.

As early as the 6th minute, Busoga United proved to be the team on a mission with the first corner kick headed out by Nelson Mandela off Ivan Wani’s curling corner kick.

The Jogoos got their first corner kick in the 12th minute but Emmanuel Kalyowa’s quick short pass was intercepted.

On the quarter hour mark, David Bagoole intended chip to Lawrence Tezikya was too fast as the visitors intensified their raids.

On 18 minutes, Bagoole once again chipoed to Tezikya, but the young left footed forward was in an off-side position.

Two minutes later, SC Villa captain Asuman Harishe had a distant free-kick cleared out of danger.

Midfielder Kirya tapped the ball wide with goalkeeper Saidi Keni out of the goal area.

The first yellow card of the game was given to SC Villa captain Harishe for a foul on Wani in the 27th minute.

On the half hour mark, goalie Keni spilled the ball from a well-executed Wani free-kick.

During the quick break, David Owori released Nicholas Kabonge who shot straight at Busoga United goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa.

Busoga United defender Abubakar Otwao had a shot well collected by goalie Keni in the 34th minute.

It was SC Villa’s turn as midfielder Nicholas Kabonge had a shot from 20 yards collected by Omedwa.

Kabonge crossed from the left flank but Owori headed out as the first half climaxed goal-less.

Two minutes upon restart, SC Villa midfielder Ambrose Kirya arrived late inside the goal area to contact the ball off Ronald Magwali’s well laid ball from the right.

The visitors missed a glorious moment to get the lead in the 50th minute when Wani chest passed to David Bagoole.

The midfielder blasted the ball over inside the goal area.

SC Villa right back Ibrahim Kibuma fouled Busoga United goalkeeper Omedwa and play had to be halted as the shot stopper sought for medication.

The first change of the game was in the 52nd minute when Emmanuel Kalyowa paved way for striker Charles “Neymar” Lwanga.

Almost immediately, Busoga United introduced Isma Mugulusi for Jeromey Kirya.

SC Villa holding midfielder Amir Kakomo was cautioned on the hour mark for a late challenge onto Wani.

Striker Bashir Mutanda replaced Magwali for SC Villa’s second change after 62 minutes.

The burly forward made an immediate impact as he shot onto the cross bar with a fierce attempt.

Kabonge’s chip intended for forwards was collected by Busoga United goalkeeper, Omedwa in the 65th minute.

Two minutes later, Kabonge had a cheeky through ball to Ambrose Kirya but the later’s cross was easily picked up by Busoga United goalie.

Mutanda registered a second shot towards goal with 20 minutes to play.

SC Villa’s defender Kiggundu was yellow carded for a foul in the 71st minute.

The game’s defining moment arrived in the 75th minute as Wani’s cross from the left was diverted into the net by Kiggundu.

In a bid to add numbers upfront; the Jogoos went for yet another forward in Faizo Muwawu where replaced Kibumba in the 78th minute.

Kabonge was cautioned for a wild lunge onto Bagoole as SC Villa attained their fourth caution.

With three minutes to climax the game, Busoaga United’s Julius Debbo got cautioned for a foul on Mutanda.

Defender Isma Kawawulo was introduced for forward Tezikya as Busoga United sought for a tactical switch.

Deep inside the added four minutes of extra time, FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi cautioned Busoga United goalkeeper Omwedwa for time wasting.

The visitors held onto the lead to record maximum points away from home.

Busoga United defender Douglas Muganga was named the pilsner man of the match.

Busoga United now gets to 7 wins as they are now on 24 points from 17 games.

The loss to SC Villa drops them to 5th on the 16 team log as they remain on 27 points, same as Onduparaka who earned a point in the one all home draw with Maroons at the Green Light Stadium.

Pilsner man of the match: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United)

Centre Referee: Alex Muhabi

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya, Ronald Magwali, Nicholas Kabonge

Subs: Samson Kirya, Yayo Lutimba, Charles Lwanga, Faizo Muwawu, Bashir Mutanda, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Fahad Badiro

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (GK), Douglas Muganga, Kenneth Ssemakula, Abubakar Otwao, Julius Debbo, George Kasonko, Nelson Mandela, Jeromey Kirya, Ivan Wani, David Bagoole, Lawrence Tezikya

Subs: Ali Kimera (GK), Isma Mugulusi, Ibra Mugulusi, Paul Ssekulima, Hakim Magombe

Wednesday Games

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo

BUL Vs URA – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kyetume Vs Tooro United – Mighty Stadium, Jinja SSS