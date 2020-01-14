USPA best footballers of 2019:

Men: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Women: Juliet Nalukenge

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) voted footballers Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Juliet Nalukenge as the best for the year, 2019.

This was during the first monthly assembly for the sports journalists held at Scarlet Hall, Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala on Monday, 13th January 2020.

Okwi who currently plays professional football in Egypt at Al Ittihad Alexandria Club was singled out for the exceptional performance with Uganda Cranes during 2019 as well as his former club, Simba in Tanzania.

The winger – cum – forward was top scorer for Uganda Cranes at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt with three goals, scored one of the two goals against Malawi in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers and won the Tanzania Premier League with Simba, scoring as many as 19 goals, including three in the CAF Champions League.

On the other hand, Nalukenge was singled out for her wonderful performances she held at Kawempe Muslim SS, the Uganda U-17 and Crested Cranes teams.

The Kawempe Muslim SS women football striker top scored at the COSAFA U17 championship held in Mauritius where Uganda finished as champions.

She was also top scorer at the 2019 CECAFA women challenge cup in Tanzania as Uganda scooped bronze.

Nalukenge was also Uganda’s top scorer at the 2019 U-17 CECAFA U-17 championship held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, the Uganda U17 girls team was also nominated among the teams of the year alongside the Uganda Athletics cross country team, Proline and Uganda Cricket Cranes.

Okwi makes the final three man short list for the best sports personality of the year alongside Joshua Chepetegei and Halima Nakaayi.

Five sports competitions were short listed among the best sporting events held in 2019.

The events were; FUFA Drum [Played across the country with final stage in Northern Uganda (Lira & Gulu)], 2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship hosted in Gulu & Njeru, 2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort, 2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe and National Boxing Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala.

The tentative date for the awards dinner is slated for March 2020 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

All Awarded Sports Personalities:

Athletics:

Men: Joshua Cheptegei

Women: Halima Nakaayi

Badminton:

Men: Daniel Muhigo

Women: Aisha Nakiyemba

Body Building:

Isaac Mubikirwa

Boxing:

David Ssemujju

Chess:

Male: Harold Wanyama

Female: Maria Nakanyike

Cricketers:

Men: Shazad Kamal

Female: Janet Mbabazi

Football:

Men: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Female: Juliet Nalukenge

Darts:

Men: Patrick Ochieng

Women: Sarah Makanga

Ludo:

Tom Kasozi

Kickboxing:

Patricia Apolot

Woodball:

Men: Brian Gwaaka

Women: Denise Nanjeru

Weight-lifting:

Zubair Kubo

Handball:

Men : Ibrahim Kongo

Women: Lillian Achola

Rugby:

Men : Pius Ogena

Women: Samiya Iyikoru

Volleyball:

Men: Daudi Okello

Women: Grace Akiror

Netball:

Stellah Oyella

Motocross:

Gift Ssebuguzi (11 Years Old)

Motor-rally crew:

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

Tennis:

Troy Zziwa

Swimming:

Men : Tendo Mukalazi

Women: Kirabo Namutebi

Squash:

Ian Rukunya

Hockey:

Men : Emmanual Baguma

Female: Norah Alum

Golfers:

Men : Joseph Cwinyaii

Female: Martha Babirye

Basketball:

Men : James Okello

Female: Hope Akello

*Pool, Cycling and Table Tennis left out because of in-house issues in respective associations and clarity for lack of events.

Best Organized Sports Events in 2019 (Nominees):

FUFA Drum [Played across the country with final stage in Northern Uganda (Lira & Gulu)]

2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship hosted in Gulu & Njeru

2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort

2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe

National Boxing Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Team of Year, 2019 (Nominees):

Uganda U-17 Girls Team

Uganda Cricket Cranes

Proline Football Club

Uganda Cross Country Athletics Team (Men)

Overall Sports Personality of 2019 (Nominees)