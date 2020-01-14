Heathens captain Michael Wokorach has acknowledged that the win against Mongers gives his team the momentum to go forward in the season.

Heathens defeated Mongers by 34-13 at home to extend their unbeaten run to 4 games and their stay atop the log for the second matchday in a row.

The Kyadondo-based outfit has had a tough start to the season. From hosting rivals Kobs in the opening match to visiting Black Pirates the next weekend, Heathens had a herculean task at their hands to accomplish.

They were able to edge their strongest opponents in the league, Kobs and Black Pirates, by slim victories of 06-00 and 08-03 respectively, and closed the year with a humongous 59-03 win over Impis at The Graveyard.

starting the year on a high is a bonus to us, because it is going to give us the momentum to go forward in the season. Michael Wokorach

The experienced center added that he is proud of the boys, and believes they did a good job.

After a month’s break, the win against Mongers will be motivational for the Heathens in their targets of defending the premiership title.

Kenneth “Limbo” Okong was selected as man of the match for his performance in the game where he scored his first try of the season for the defending champions.

Heathens face Warriors who are yet to lose a game as well.