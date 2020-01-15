Uganda Premier League (Match Day 17 – Wednesday Games):

BUL 1-3 URA

URA Kyetume 1-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Wakiso Giants 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Police 6-1 Express

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club maintained with the superb performance in the second half of the 2019-2020 season following a commanding 3-1 win against BUL at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.

Saidi Kyeyune and Cromwell Abang Rwothiomio’s brace inspired Sam Ssimbwa’s coached side to yet another three points in the bag following a 2-0 home win against SC Villa last week.

Hamis Tibita scored the consolation for BUL who suffered yet another loss in a space of a week following the 1-0 loss to Bright Stars last week.

Midfielder Kyeyune scored the opener in the 25th minute for a 1-0 lead of the visitors.

Rwothiomio added the second goal, just a minute into the second half to stretch the lead.

There was some hope for BUL when Tibita pulled back a strike with a quarter an hour of time left on the clock.

This hope quickly evaporated when Rwothiomio struck his second on the evening, the third for the team that is back rolled by the national tax collectors.

Rwothiomio was named pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

URA climbs to 6th on the 16 team log with 26 points, displacing Busoga United.

BUL remains third on 29 points with two back to back losses in the second round.

Next Matches:

URA will play host to Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo this Saturday, 18th January 2020.

On the same day, BUL will travel to the lake side Luzira Prisons Stadium to face Maroons.