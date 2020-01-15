A group of students from two schools based in Finland; Vaasan Lyseon Lukio and Jybaskylan Lyseon Lukio in partnership with Vaansan FC have donated an assortment of sports equipment to fast rising Everton Football Academy.

The donated items include over 200 jerseys, football boots and training bibs.

Led by two of their teachers Mika Jokiaho and Raili Kivela, the students handed over the equipment to Ali Ssekunda on behalf of Everton Uganda Academy at the Kanyanya sports ground, Kyebando on Wednesday, 15th January 2020.

This was after the group had also conducted community work with Kawempe Tula and visited Smart Up factory (assisted by Plan International).

For starters, Smart Up factory executes the processing of artifacts with a wing to teach videography, entrepreneurship, Graphics, journalism and Human center design (HCD).

“It is a very exciting opportunity to visit Uganda once again following our earlier visit in January 2019. We are glad to work with the local communities and donate sugar, soap, clothes as well as bread, dine with the impoverished in society” Mika noted.

The group had a friendly fun football game with a mixture of Everton Uganda boys and girls at the Kanyanya Play grounds with the winners (Everton Uganda Academy) taking home a glittering trophy.

Then, after that match, there was the official handover of the donated items.

In appreciation, Ssekunda, the director of Everton Uganda Football Academy saluted the spirit upon which the visitors exhibited.

“As Everton Uganda Academy, we are really very excited about the items donated to the academy and the community work done by our good friends from Finland in the areas of Kawempe Tula” Ssekunda noted.

The students from Finland are united under the UNESCO school network coordinating under a project code-named “Lets Get Global”.

Tina Tina Muwanguzi, one of the key figures at Girl Smart Pads, a product from Smart up factory is humbled by the gesture from the guests.

“We are very happy to receive our visitors from Finland and would love to appreciate them for the special care” Muwanguzi states.

Some of the students include; Vilma Seppanen, Henna Takanen, Sanni Molsa, Anna Vehkaoja, Sara Martonen, Ronja Lamberg, Serene Erhie, Lida Kautto, Mimmi Eskela, Jaan Sui, Bettina Soinila, Martta Rissanen, Frans Koivula, Mintuu Lepisto and Roosa Saaskalainen.

The visiting delegation shared a meal with the residents and members of Everton Uganda Academy in sheer expression of humanity component.

The visitors are expected to return to Finland in a week’s time.