Uganda Premier League (Match Day 17 – Wednesday Games):

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Military Stadium

BUL Vs URA – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kyetume Vs Tooro United – Mighty Stadium, Jinja SSS

Police Vs Express – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Following successful completion of the Uganda Premier League games on Tuesday, match day 17 continues with four games on the menu at the various venues.

Mbarara City’s home game against Wakiso Giants at their foster ground in Bombo will be the mother of all duels on the day.

For starters, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, head coach at Wakiso Giants has ever coached at Mbarara City and for a reason or two, he will be the main center of attraction and key talking points among others.

Mbabazi had a sour start at Wakiso Giants when his side lost 2-1 at their Wakisha home ground when the second round kicked off.

Against Mbarara City who also lost 1-0 to KCCA last week, it will be a battle of wounded buffaloes.

Mbabazi had been heavily linked for a return to Mbarara when he resigned at Onudparaka but surprised everyone, including himself when he crossed to Wakiso Giants.

Team news:

Wakiso Giants’ will be out to avoid a second consecutive loss when they play Mbarara City.

Veteran striker Geofrey Sserunkuma will once again be looked at as the main target man in the quest for goals with a steady feed from left footed winger Viane Ssekajugo, Tom Masiko (returning after an injury spell), Yasin Mugume, Ivan Kiweewa, Hassan Ssenyonjo and the like.

Meanwhile, Ramathan Kateregga, Ibrahim Kiyemba, the stylish Simon Namwanja or Aggrey Madoi, Fahad Kawooya are some of the defenders are their disposal.

The central holding midfield zone has Hakeem Ssenkuma and Lawrence Bukenya who could be fielded concurrently depending on the demand.

Newly signed right back Geriga Atendele is unfortunate to miss out because of the pending documentations.

We are prepared for the task ahead of us. We lost against a Police but that’s now behind us. What matters is how you bounce back and am confident we shall do so with a win. Viane Ssekajugo as quoted by Wakiso Giants website

Mbarara City will welcome back goalkeeper Tom Ikara who missed out the away contest against KCCA because of loan clauses.

Brian Aheebwa, South Sudanese international Makweuth Wol, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Timothy Onyai, Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Burundian Pisitis Barenge and the hard working captain Hilary Mukundane are all important players for the Ankole Lions, coached by Brian Ssenyondo.

Mbarara City will miss the services of left back Jasper Aheebwa having received his third caution against KCCA.

The game in Bombo will be handled by George Olemu.

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4 PM)

• Referee: George Olemu

• Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe

• Assistant Referee 2: Solomon Lusambya

• Fourth Official: Paul Turyamureeba

• Referee Assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Match 134: Bul Vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)

• Referee: William Oloya

• Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

• Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

• Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda

• Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Date Match 135: Kyetume Vs Tooro United -The Mighty Arena Jinja Ss (4:30 PM)

• Referee: Nasser Muhammed

• Assistant Referee 1: Simon Peter Okello

• Assistant Referee 2: Mathias Omuniyira

• Fourth Official: Rajab Bakasambe

• Referee Assessor: Bob Omolo

Match 136: Police Vs Express – Startimes Stadium Lugogo, Kampala

• Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

• Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi

• Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo

• Fourth Official: Diana Murungi

• Referee Assessor: Rahman Kizito