Mike Mutebi admitted Bright Stars deserved to win against his KCCA side following a 2-1 defeat at Kavumba on Tuesday.

Joseph Janjali and Ronald Ssempala scored for the hosts while Muzamiru Mutyaba scored KCCA’s consolation.

“My boys were a bit soft and the opponents deserved to win,” Mutebi said. “They closed down the spaces and didn’t allow us to play,” he admitted.

Besides, we were poor in the final third with decision making of our players also questionable. When we had to beat someone, we instead shot at opponents. KCCA coach Mike Mutebi

KCCA are now seven points behind leaders Vipers SC with 13 games to complete the season.