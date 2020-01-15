Police 6-1 Express FC

Express FC conceded six goals in the league for the first time after falling 6-1 to resurgent Police FC at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.

A brace each from Derrick Kakooza and Pius Kagwa as well as an own goal from Joseph Zziwa and one by Ben Ocen saw the Cops in a comfortable win.

Kakooza put Abdallah Mubiru’s side into the lead as early as the first minute and eight minutes later, Kagwa extended the Cops lead.

In the 20th minute, Kakooza completed his brace and at the stroke of half time, Kagwa netted again to ensure the hosts took a 4-0 lead into the break.

The Red Eagles improved after the break searching for a goal but it was Police that scored again as Ocen netted his 11th of the season in the 66th minute.

Seven minutes to the final whistle, Zziwa extended Police’s lead with an own goal before Disan Galiwango scored a consolation in the 90th minute for visitors.

Police, who lost 5-3 to the Red Eagles in the reverse fixture moved up on the 16-team table with 18 points, same as Express but Mubiru’s charges are above in 11th with a better goal difference.

Prior to today, Express’ heaviest defeats had come against KCCA (5-1) and Vipers (5-0).