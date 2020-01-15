No sooner had Standard High School – Zana lost the services of their football team head coach Joakim Mukungu than they immediately announced a big gun in former Uganda Cranes star Joseph Nestroy Kizito for a three year tenure.

Kizito is arguably regarded as the best left back that served diligently for Uganda Cranes in the 80 international caps he earned over 10 years.

The Zana based school off the busy Kampala – Entebbe highway officially unveiled Kizito during a brief but momentous event held at the office of the director, Justus Mugisha on Thursday, 15th January 2020.

Mugisha was flanked by the Director of sports at the school, Apollo Twinamatisko.

“We are humbled to announce the appointment of Joseph Nestroy Kizito as the new head coach for the football team that also plays in the third division league. He is a very disciplined as a player and now as a coach. He played football with the Uganda Cranes and in Europe for a long time. He also believes in players who do well in class and on the field of play. I am sure he is the right choice to inspire young players.” Mugisha spoke highly of the reserved legend who earned 80 caps for Uganda Cranes.

Mugisha hinted on the key targets for Kizito as; securing a medal slot at the up-coming Elite School league games, helping the third division team survive relegation, qualifying for the national Copa Coca Cola and East African FEASSA games.

Kizito will be assisted by Steven Stanley “Tanka” Mubiru, a son to the legendary Uganda Cranes player, Stanley “Tanka” Mubiru.

In his acknowledgement speech, Kizito openly expressed delight upon working with Standard High School, Zana, an institution with a big sporting profile and promised to maintain the status quo.

“It is a big opportunity to work with such a high profile secondary school. I am here to work and will serve with my technical team and give the due standard expected of me” Kizito noted.

Kizito spent 9 years plying professional football in Serbia before he returned home in player – cum- coach status at SC Victoria University and Lweza.

Lately, he is part of the back room staff for Edward Kaziba at Sports Club Villa.

He replaces Joakim Mukungu has left the institution for greener pastures at rivals, Buddo Secondary School.

Standard High School, Zana is one of the most respected sporting schools in Uganda with a rich basis of development of raw talent from the grassroots for football, netball, volleyball and athletics.

The school won the 2003 East African Secondary Schools football title but the prestigious copa coca cola championship is missing in the trophy cabinet despite playing four finals.

The school has kick-started preparations for the Elite tournament with open trials for all students willing to join at their Lufuka play ground, Namasuba.

Also, equipment ranging from balls (25), bibs and cones have been procured.