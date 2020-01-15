Ghana top flight premier club Asante Kotoko mutually terminated the employment contract of Ugandan born forward George Abege.

The Kumasi, Ashanti based club decided to off load the big center forward after unconvincing performances since he was signed from Kenya premier league side Kariobangi Sharks Football Club for a reported sign on fee of $25,000 (About Ugx 93M) last July.

Abege who also previously featured for two Ugandan side Maroons and Sports Club Victoria University had joined joined the Porcupine Warriors last year after impressing in the CAF Confederation Cup with Kariobangi Sharks.

Perhaps, the towering striker struggled to make an impact since his arrival in the West African country scoring one goal in as many games featured as the technical team and fans grew impatient with him.

He was heavily linked with a loan move but Asante Kotoko could not find a club for him hence the termination of the employment contract.

A week ago, Abege demanded to be paid six months accumulated salary as compensation before terminating his contract with the club.

But the club was reportedly willing to pay for three-months, a feat rejected by the striker.

The club confirmed the decision to rescind his contract on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

Abege is expected to return to his native country, Uganda and will reunite with his former club, Kariobangi Sharks in the neighboring Kenya.

The Ugandan forward had been one of the new faces at Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen as well as players; Justice Blay, Kwame Baah, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Empem Dacosta and Moussa Adingr.

Asante Kotoko George Abege during his unveiling ceremony

Abege was accorded a hero’s welcome during his official unveiling ceremony at the Adako Jachie training Complex on 16th July 2019.

About Abege:

George Abege is a six feet plus striker. He was born in Uganda where he featured at Sports Club Victoria University and Maroons before seeking for greener pastures in Kenya.

In Kenya, he played for Sony Sugar, Nairobi City Stars, Posta Rangers, Mombasa side Bandari and lately Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenya Premier League.

Abege was part of Kariobangi Sharks’ team that won the SportPesa Shield in 2019 season where they represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was recruited by Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko on 9th July 2019 for a reported sign on fee of $25,000 (About Ugx 93M) last July.