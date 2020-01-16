9th Entebbe Holiday Football and Netball Camp:

Finals:

U-9: Elite Soccer 2-1 Sky Soccer Academy

U-11: Elite Soccer 2-1 Sky Soccer Academy

U-13: Sky Soccer Academy 2-0 Lions Soccer Academy

U-15: Isra Soccer Academy 1-0 Lions Soccer Academy

U-17: Rising Stars Academy 1 (3) – 1 (4) Streamline Soccer Academy

U-19: Econ Soccer Academy 0 (4) – 0 (2) Mulumba

Girls Football:

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 1-0 Nkumba University Girls Football Team

Netball: Kampala Institute 52-22 Fimbo

The 2020 Entebbe Holiday football and netball youth soccer camp successfully concluded on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Nkumba Kataka and Nkumba University play grounds.

Close to 1500 children between the ages of 9 and 20 years took part in the week-long tournament that was embedded along the theme “Fighting Tubercluosis through Football and Netball”.

The U-9 and U-11 boys’ catergories were won by Nkumba based Elite Soccer Academy.

Elite Soccer Academy overcame Sky Soccer Academy 2-1 in the U-9 event.

Shadrack Kakooza and Abdulrham netted for Elite Soccer Academy as Joel Sembatya, the eventual MVP found the consolation for Sky Sports.

For the U-11 final, Elite Soccer Academy also beat Sky Soccer Academy 2-1.

Ali Ssemakula and Duncan Mubiru found the goals for Elite.

Tom Namakuli replied for Sky Soccer Academy but it was only a consolation.

Sky Soccer Academy defeated Ntungamo based Lions Soccer Academy 2-0 in the U-13 final.

Sadiq Ssenyonga and Kevin Tumuhire scored Sky Sports’ two goals.

Lions Soccer Academy still lost yet another final, falling to Isra Soccer Academy in the U-15 catergory 1-0.

Joseph Kizito was on target for Isra Soccer Academy.

Rising Stars Academy edged Streamline Soccer Academy in the U-17 final 4-3 via a tense post-match penalty shoot-out.

Normal time had ended one goal apiece. Noordin Lwanyanga got Rising Stars’ goal and Reagan Kakaire scored for Streamline.

The much competitive U-19 catergory was won by Econ Soccer Academy who edged Mulumba 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Econ goalkeeper Muhamood Ndugga saved two penalties denying Andrew Kawooya and Jovan Mawejje.

Econ scored all their kicks through Vincent Kompany, Sula Mudiba, Reagan Lukwago and the man of the moment, Mohamood Ndugga.

In girls football; Uganda Martyrs Lubaga edged Nkumba University Girls Football Team 1-0 courtesy of Kevin Nakachwa’s kick from the penalty mark.

There were certificates, medals, balls, jerseys and trophies to the exceling personalities.

Each of the participating teams received a ball and a certificate of participation.

The main organizer of this tournament Shafik Kakooza, also the director of Entebbe Five Stars Soccer Academy hailed all the participating teams, lauding the players, fans and sponsors.

In a special way, I would like to thank the teams that took part and the players with their respective sponsors. This is a good tournament for talent exposure. I thank the tournament sponsors who included J-Mukasa Foundation, Nkumba University, Nkumba Secondary School (venue for accomodation of all teams) and Five Stars Sports Center Shafiq Kakooza, Director Five Stars Academy

All the teams were accommodated by Nkumba Secondary School.

The other key partners in this tournament included; J-Mukasa Foundation and Five Stars Sports Center.

Outstanding Individual Players:

U-9:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Joel Sembatya (Sky Sports)

Top Scorer: Akaya Mbaziira (Nkumba)

Best Goalkeeper: Jafet Mapusi (Sky Sports)

U-11:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Juma Kaseruka (Sky Sports)

Top Scorer: Duncan Mabiike (Elite Soccer Academy)

Best Goalkeeper: Ali Ssemakula (Elite Soccer Academy)

U-13:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Brian Olwa (Lions Soccer Academy)

Top Scorer: Francis Balaba (Streamline Soccer Academy)

Best Goalkeeper: Ali Isma (Lions Soccer Academy)

U-15:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Brighton Arinda (Lions Soccer Academy)

Top Scorer: Mark Kagaba (Tooro)

Best Goalkeeper: Eddy Waibi (Lions Soccer Academy)

U-17:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Reagan Ssekisambu (Streamline Soccer Academy)

Top Scorer: Travis Mutyaba (Five Stars Soccer Academy)

Best Goalkeeper: Collin Mubongi (Streamline Soccer Academy)

