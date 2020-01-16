Yesterday, Police FC hammered Express 6-1 in the StarTimes Uganda premier league to inflict the heaviest defeat on Mukwano Gwa Bangi’ ever since the club was formed.

It is indeed sad moments for one of Uganda’s footballing giants on which the game in the country revolves thus immediate remedies are required if it’s to rise and shine again.

As Express was suffering Police’s wrath at Lugogo, memories of the previous dark moments kept lingering in my mind, it was during the 1983 football season when they had recruited massively to form a formidable squad prior to the league kick off.

They had acquired James Nkoyoyo (rip) from Oman, Jackson Ntale (rip), Frank Lukomwa, Phillip Musoke aka Maradona, Godfrey Mukasa, Paul Kayongo plus Fred Isabirye all from Nytil though in different years then George Serunjogi joined from KCCA to team up with stars such as Jimmy Muguwa, Issa Ssekatawa, Fred Mukasa, Paul Nkata and Patrick Kigongo.

With such a squad, expectations were very high within the Red Eagles faithful, in fact many clubs quaked at the mere mention of the arsenal at the club and their fans were too confident of positive results by inscribing a banner ”Laba omusana” simply translated as “see the light,” that message was meant for rival fans to join Express due to their strength.

The opening match of the season had Express facing KCCA a match my senior brother Hassan Badru Zziwa posted on his timeline earlier today and many Ugandans fancied Red Eagles to hammer the Kasasiro lads.

In the match proper, Issa Sekatawa gave them (Express) an early lead before KCCA rallied on fighting back like wounded lions to win the match by a 5-1 score line to record the heaviest defeat against Express which Vipers broke in 2017 with a 5-0 massacre before Police set a new one yesterday.

Express’ second match was in Jinja against high flying Nytil FC, one of the best upcountry clubs in the league by then and the game ended in an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Then came the big one against SC Villa in their third match as everybody expected them to recover against their son but at the end of regulation time, SC Villa had thumped them 4-0 hence the baptism 504 referring to a powerful French made car ”Peugeot 504” and the tag lived on for some years before it eventually worn out.

They didn’t recover from that early setback as KCCA went on to lift the 1983 league title while SC Villa took home the Uganda cup and the Red Eagles left empty handed.