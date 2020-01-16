Uganda Premier League

Match Day 17, Results

Police FC 6-1 Express FC

SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United FC

Mbarara City FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC

Proline FC 2-4 Vipers SC

Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC

Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC

BUL FC 1-3 URA FC

Kyetume FC 1-1 Tooro United FC

Matchday 17 of the Uganda Premier League produced a total of 26 goals from the eight games that were played. This therefore meant, there was an average of 3.25 goals per game.

Police FC were the biggest winners on Matchday 17, outwitting Express FC 6-1 in Lugogo, SC Villa and KCCA FC were defeated by Busoga United FC and Bright Stars FC respectively.

Joel Muyita, looks at some of the players that had outstanding performance on Tuesday and Wednesday as he makes his best XI for Match Day 17.

Goalkeeper: Rogers Omedwa(Busoga United FC)

Across the eight fixtures played, only two goalkeepers managed to keep clean sheets. This was Rogers Omedwa and Tom Ikara of Busoga United FC and Mbarara City respectively.

I chose to go for Omedwa due to his brilliant display as Busoga United overcame SC Villa at Namboole. He commanded well his backline and came out to the rescue of the team when needed.

Right Back: Paul Willa (Vipers SC)

He is slowly mastering his craft in the right-back position despite primarily being a centre back. Willa did well to tame Hakim Kiwanuka and balanced both defending and going forward.

On many occasions, he offered support in attack whenever Vipers SC were in possession, combining well with Dennis Mwemezi on the right flank.

Left Back: Arafat Galiwango (Police FC)

Whereas Police FC did not get serious threats from Express FC who were below standard on the day. Galiwango did well in the left-back position.

This is the second time in a row, he is getting into my match day team. He appeared in matchday 16 best XI after his good display against Wakiso Giants FC where he registered an assist.

Centre Back: Enock Walusimbi (Bright Stars FC)

He did a commendable job at the back to tame KCCA FC attackers including Mike Mutyaba and John Odumegwu as Bright Stars FC registered their first win against the League champions since gaining promotion in 2013.

Centre Back: Douglas Muganga (Busoga United FC)

A man of the match performance from the utility player who can also play as a centre back. Muganga combined well with Kenneth Ssemakula to form a formidable centre back partnership.

This was the third time, Muganga was winning the man of the match accolade.

Midfield: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)

Opened the scores for URA FC against BUL FC and had a fantastic display in the midfield alongside Julius Mutyaba and Shafik Kagimu.

Midfield: Jamil Kalisa (Bright Stars FC)

Arguably the best player on match-day 17. Kalisa had an outstanding performance against KCCA FC, playing a key role in the two goals that Bright Stars FC scored.

His two assists for Joseph Jjanjali and Ronald Ssempala ensured Bright Stars FC registered first win against KCCA FC in the league.

Midfield: Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City FC)

He was a thorn in the flesh for Ibrahim Kiyemba, especially in the second half.

Orit is without a doubt the best player for the Ankole Lions this season and exhibited the same performance on Wednesday.

Forward: Dennis Mwemezi (Vipers SC)

Mwemezi had his best performance since joining Vipers SC at the start of the season.

He netted a brace and won a penalty that was converted in the second half by Fahad Bayo.

Mwemzi could have completed a hat trick on the day had it not been for Bayo’s selfishness when he denied him the opportunity to take the penalty.

Forward: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

Sam SSimbwa is known for rotating his players, especially the forwards. When Daniel Isiagi scored against SC Villa, you thought he would give him another chance to start against BUL FC.

However, he chose to go for Cromwell Rwothomio who paid off dividends by grabbing a brace. He was eventually named man of the match.

Forward: Pius Kaggwa (Police FC)

He was the man of the match in Police’s 6-1 win against Express FC, scoring two goals.

Beyond the goals, he had a sublime performance playing a key role in doing the damage on the Red Eagles.

Coach: Abdallah Mubiru (Police FC)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Police Football Club head coach Abdallah Mubiru

Honourable Mentions: Ivan Wani (Busoga United FC), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City FC), Lawrence Tezikya (Busoga United FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC)