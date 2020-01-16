Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Kenyan international Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu Agay on a three-and- half year deal.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder joins the PSL current leaders from Zambia’s Zesco United.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed Kenyan international Anthony ‘Teddy’ Akumu Agay on a three-and- half year deal,” the club wrote on its website.

“The player joins the Glamour Boys from Zambian club Zesco United. Chiefs confirmed the signing on Wednesday with Akumu becoming the first Kenyan international to sign for the club.”

“I am still in the process of learning about the team. From my experience so far, I am happy to be here – this is a loving team with great support,” Akumu told the club website.

“It’s like a family – the players, supporters and administration are like one. The team has ambitions and goals and I want to help them achieve these.”

“I was at the stadium for the Highlands Park game and the energy was unbelievable, the atmosphere was wonderful it was a good thing the team won”.

Akumu has been one of the most consistent players in Kenyan football in the recent years and has also previously played for Al Khartoum Nationale of Sudan.

At Chiefs, he reunites with his former teammate at Zesco United, Lazarous Kambole and he is delighted with a reunion.

“When you come to a football institution like this, it’s good to have somebody to help show you around and guide you, having him around is making it easier for me to acclimatise.”

Akumu will hope to emulate the most successful Kenyan in the history of PSL Musa Otieno who featured for PSL side Santos between 1997 and 2011 winning a league title, two cups and the BP Top8.