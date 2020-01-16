Abdallah Mubiru was delighted with his player’s attitude after Police FC demolished Express FC 6-1 in a league game at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.

The Cops were in a ruthless mood on the day subjecting the Red Eagles to their worst defeat.

Shockingly, Mubiru wasn’t happy with the way his team used the ball but praised the attitude of his boys.

“The attitude of the players was fantastic. They kept on pushing for a goal,” said Mubiru.

We didn’t use the ball as well as we wanted but we had the right attitude to go for goals so scoring was the best thing we did. “As a coach, I love to see players playing well and scoring goals but still I settle with the fact that we scored six goals and I thank God and my players for the effort. Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru

The 2005 league champions got the foot off the peddle after the break after a fantastic first half and the gaffer attributes that to a forced change as midfielder Sylvester Ssemakula replaced injured right back Tonny Kiwalaze.

“We managed ourselves better in the first half but we got a little mixed up in the second half but it was understandable because we transformed a central midfielder into a full back and his movements were not that good.”

The win saw Police continue their surge to move out of the drop zone after spending the entire first half of the league in red.

“It’s a big win for us because by the time we finished the first round, most teams were ahead of us by many points but we are now closing in and it requires us to work harder and of course pray that God blesses us because the situation we are in is in tough. It’s not easy playing games while in relegation zone.”

Police have not lost a game in the last five winning four and drawing the other and are now in 11th position on the 16-team table with 18 points.