Mike Mutebi has made it clear to KCCA fans that he doesn’t work for them after a few of them angrily reacted to him after a 2-1 loss to Bright Stars on Tuesday.

A section of angry fans verbally attacked the outspoken manager blaming him of a field a ‘bad line-up’ while others stated he wants to leave for Vipers SC so he doesn’t care much at Lugogo.

In his reaction, Mutebi who has been in the coaching career more than any other tactician in the division says that’s the nature of the job.

“We know this job of ours, today you are appreciated, and another day you are not. But for me, I don’t work for the fans,” Mutebi told Daily Monitor in an interview, “Never.

“I work for a project for these players, and when these players do things right, they excite the fans, and when they don’t do things well, of course it will come back to us (coaches).

But I cannot be affected by fans and what they are doing because they are not going to change what I’m supposed to do, I will always live by my own ideas, and nobody can change me. Mike Mutebi

Mutebi who has won two league titles, two Uganda Cups, a Cecafa title as well as guiding the club to the group stages of both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup also reminded the fans where the power belongs

“If maybe may the management of KCCA believe I’m not doing a good job, then I can always leave. But I cannot dance to the tunes of a few pockets of fans.”

Nicholas Kasozi has been the subject of debate from fans who insist who should be playing every game but the gaffer insists he knows who to play and when to do so.

“I determine who plays, and that includes Kasozi, and Gift Ali, and that is a (anchoring role) position they are competing for. Currently, Gift Ali is doing better than Kasozi. If the right time comes and Kasozi is better, he will play.

“But this stuff of believing that some fans are going to select players is absolutely unacceptable.

The fans frustration was raised by the fact that losing to Bright Stars saw them fall seven points adrift of runway leaders Vipers.

The Kasasiros next game will be at home against Tooro United on Friday.