The future of KCCA’s Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza seems to have been decided with the duo heading to North Africa.

Okello is expected to complete a move to Algeria’s AC Paradou while Kizza is on the brink of completing a deal to join Morocco second division side Hassania Agadir.

The deals were confirmed by the player agent Isaac Mwesigwa in an interview with Football256.

“This is a footballing decision, not money related transaction because we are trying to take him to a better facility for further development,” said Mwesigwa in explanation of Okello’s move to a lowly ranked side as compared to rumours that had been ongoing.

“Much as he is going to play, we are looking at improving the physical attributes of the Player as we get him ready for Europe.

“Maybe in a year or two, we shall look at the money side but for now it’s time to get the player ready for that big break.”

Paradou is the team that eliminated KCCA from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Despite being in the second division at the moment, Hassania Agadir is also in the Caf Confederation Cup and on the verge of reaching the quarter finals of the competition.