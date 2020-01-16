The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has released the match officials that will handle the eight matches for match day 18 of the Star Times Uganda Premier League.
The matches will be played over three days; Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th January 2020.
On Friday, there shall be three matches when Vipers host Sports Club Villa at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya.
Lugogo will host a double header with an early kick off between Police and Kyetume, kicking off at 1 PM before the reigning champions KCCA will entertain Tooro United at 4 PM.
On Saturday, there are four matches lined up; Maroons plays BUL at Luzira; Express takes on Proline at Kavumba, Busoga versus Mbarara City (Jinja) and URA will host Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.
Sunday, 19th January 2020 has one match as Wakiso Giants hosts Onduparaka at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, a game that will be handled by newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.
Friday 17th January 2020
Match 137: Vipers Vs Sports Club Villa – St. Marys’ Stadium- Kitende (4 PM)
Referee: William Oloya
Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
Fourth Official: Nasser Muhammed:
Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya
Match 138: Police Vs Kyetume At Startimes Stadium, Lugogo (1 PM)
Referee: Robert Donney
Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Sekayuba
Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
Referee Assessor: Ronald Mwesigwa
Match 139: KCCA Vs Tooro United – Startimes Stadium Lugogo (4:30 PM)
Referee: Ali Sabilla
Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe
Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire
Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe
Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Saturday, 18th January 2020:
Match 140: Maroons Vs Bul – Luzira Prison Grounds (4 PM)
Referee: Deogratious Opio
Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nkumbi
Fourth Official: Paul Omara
Referee Assessor: Chrizestom Kalibbala
Match 141: Express Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreation Center (4 PM)
Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa
Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi
Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
Fourth Official: Geofrey Sajjabi
Referee Assessor: Samuel Mpiima
Match 142 – Busoga United Vs Mbarara City – The Mighty Arena (3 PM)
Referee: Joseph Ochom
Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
Assistant Referee 2: Umaru Mukisa
Fourth Official: Simon Peter Okello
Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono
Match 143 – URA Vs Bright Stars – Arena Of Vision Ndejje University (4 PM)
Referee: Ashadu Ssemeere
Assistant Referee 1: Gilbert Ngyend
Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu
Fourth Official: Julius Kasibante
Referee Assessor: Bashir Kwerebera
Match 144: Wakiso Giants Vs Onduparaka – Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium (4 PM)
Referee: Ronald Madanda
Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko
Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa
Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu
Referee Assessor: Sulaiman Matovu