The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has released the match officials that will handle the eight matches for match day 18 of the Star Times Uganda Premier League.

The matches will be played over three days; Friday, 17th to Sunday, 19th January 2020.

On Friday, there shall be three matches when Vipers host Sports Club Villa at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya.

Lugogo will host a double header with an early kick off between Police and Kyetume, kicking off at 1 PM before the reigning champions KCCA will entertain Tooro United at 4 PM.

On Saturday, there are four matches lined up; Maroons plays BUL at Luzira; Express takes on Proline at Kavumba, Busoga versus Mbarara City (Jinja) and URA will host Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo.

Sunday, 19th January 2020 has one match as Wakiso Giants hosts Onduparaka at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, a game that will be handled by newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda.

Friday 17th January 2020

Match 137: Vipers Vs Sports Club Villa – St. Marys’ Stadium- Kitende (4 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth Official: Nasser Muhammed:

Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya

Match 138: Police Vs Kyetume At Startimes Stadium, Lugogo (1 PM)

Referee: Robert Donney

Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza

Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Sekayuba

Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala

Referee Assessor: Ronald Mwesigwa

Match 139: KCCA Vs Tooro United – Startimes Stadium Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire

Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Saturday, 18th January 2020:

Match 140: Maroons Vs Bul – Luzira Prison Grounds (4 PM)

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Referee Assessor: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Match 141: Express Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreation Center (4 PM)

Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi

Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Fourth Official: Geofrey Sajjabi

Referee Assessor: Samuel Mpiima

Referee Joseph Ochom (right) will handle Busoga United Vs Mbarara City at the Mighty Arena in Jinja

Match 142 – Busoga United Vs Mbarara City – The Mighty Arena (3 PM)

Referee: Joseph Ochom

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Umaru Mukisa

Fourth Official: Simon Peter Okello

Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Match 143 – URA Vs Bright Stars – Arena Of Vision Ndejje University (4 PM)

Referee: Ashadu Ssemeere

Assistant Referee 1: Gilbert Ngyend

Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu

Fourth Official: Julius Kasibante

Referee Assessor: Bashir Kwerebera

Match 144: Wakiso Giants Vs Onduparaka – Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium (4 PM)

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko

Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa

Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu

Referee Assessor: Sulaiman Matovu