Uganda U-17 Girls’ National team resumed training on Thursday, 16th January 2020 ahead of the return leg against Ethiopia in the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The players trained at Kawempe Muslim SS playground in preparations for the return leg in Adis Ababa that will come in ten days.

This is the first time; the team was regrouping after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ethiopia in Lugogo. Skipper Juliet Nalukenge and Catherine Nagadya scored for Uganda.

Thursday’s training mainly focused on body strengthening and ball work.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi believes there is no room for rest because the return leg will be tough and thus the players should remain focused.

“We have had four days since we played and that is a period good enough for them to recover. The tie is not over yet despite us winning the first leg. Therefore, starting early helps us to prepare well for the away game.”

The quintet that was supposed to join the Uganda U-20 national team was also part of Thursday’s training. It is not known whether they will join them later or not.

The five players include goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, defender Stella Musubika and forwards Fauzia Najjemba, Juliet Nalukenge and Margaret Kunihira.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face either Tanzania or Burundi.

Tanzania won the first leg 5-0 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.