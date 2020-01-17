Uganda Premier League (Match Day 18 – Friday, January 17, 2020):

Match 139: KCCA Vs Tooro United – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Lugogo shall host a double header on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Uganda Premier League.

The early kick off will witness Police host newcomers Kyetume in the 1 PM kick off.

This match shall be handled by Robert Donney as the center referee.

Abdallah Mubiru’s coached Police is currently 11th with 18 points as Kyetume, a club coached by Jackson Mayanja has 17 points and lies 13th on the 16 team log.

The second game shall see KCCA at home to Tooro United at 4:30 PM, a match that will be officiated by Ali Sabilla Chelengat.

Police is fresh from a 6-1 humiliation of Express at the same venue on Tuesday as Kyetume earned a point off Tooro United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Police will look towards the rich vein of form for their players as Ben Ocen, Derrick Kakooza, Pius Kaggwa and Yusuf Ssozi.

Kyetume’s Ibrahim Kazindula, Robert Ssentongo, Cephas Kambugu and Sharif Ssaka are all potential threats.

On the other hand, KCCA lost 2-1 away to Bright Stars in their immediate past game at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Without Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza, Mike Mutebi will look to senior players Mike Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago for timely intervention.

Tooro United under Muhammed Kisekka will be out to make an impact with the likes of goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima, Charles Musiige, Isa Mubiru and company.

KCCA currently trails leaders Vipers by 7 points. Vipers have 42 points from 17 points.

Referee: Robert Donney

Robert Donney Assistant Referee 1 : Robson Atusinguza

: Robson Atusinguza Assistant Referee 2 : Fahad Sekayuba

: Fahad Sekayuba Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala

John Bosco Kalibbala Referee Assessor: Ronald Mwesigwa

Match 139: KCCA Vs Tooro United – Startimes Stadium Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Referee : Ali Sabilla

: Ali Sabilla Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe

Issa Masembe Assistant Referee 2 : Docus Atuhaire

: Docus Atuhaire Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Lucky Kasalirwe Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Other Games:

Match 137: Vipers Vs Sports Club Villa – St. Marys’ Stadium- Kitende (4 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2 : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Fourth Official : Nasser Muhammed:

: Nasser Muhammed: Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya

Saturday, 18th January 2020:

Match 140: Maroons Vs Bul – Luzira Prison Grounds (4 PM)

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Deogratious Opio Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nkumbi

Marex Nkumbi Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Referee Assessor: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Match 141: Express Vs Proline – Kavumba Recreation Center (4 PM)

Referee : Muzamiru Waiswa

: Muzamiru Waiswa Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi

Sharif Lulenzi Assistant Referee 2 : Khalid Muyaga

: Khalid Muyaga Fourth Official : Geofrey Sajjabi

: Geofrey Sajjabi Referee Assessor: Samuel Mpiima

Match 142 – Busoga United Vs Mbarara City – The Mighty Arena (3 PM)

Referee: Joseph Ochom

Joseph Ochom Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2 : Umaru Mukisa

: Umaru Mukisa Fourth Official : Simon Peter Okello

: Simon Peter Okello Referee Assessor: Amin Bbosa Nkono

Match 143 – URA Vs Bright Stars – Arena Of Vision Ndejje University (4 PM)

Referee: Ashadu Ssemeere

Ashadu Ssemeere Assistant Referee 1 : Gilbert Ngyend

: Gilbert Ngyend Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu

Mustapha Mafumu Fourth Official: Julius Kasibante

Julius Kasibante Referee Assessor: Bashir Kwerebera

Match 144: Wakiso Giants Vs Onduparaka – Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium (4 PM)