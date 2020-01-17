Saturday January 18, 2020

Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm

Express FC host bottom of the table Proline at Kavumba Recreation Ground with George Ssimwogerere under pressure.

The fixture comes on the back of two losses on the bounce and failure to pick maximum points off Proline will be disaster for the former Red Eagles tactician.

Muhammad Yiga and Frank Ssenyondo return to the hosts’ squad after missing the 6-1 defeat to Police through suspension but the side could miss both Disan Galiwango and Frank Kalanda against Anthony Bongole’s side.

The hosts lie 12th on the log with 18 points while Proline are on 12 points.

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza, scorer of three goals in two games so far in the New Year will be the main man for Proline.