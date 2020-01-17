3rd Inter slums football tournament:

Final: Luigi Slum Vs Kawenja Slum

Luigi Slum Vs Kawenja Slum Saturday, 18 th January 2020

January 2020 In Acholi Quarter, Banda – Kampala

The third edition of the annual slums football tournament in Kampala will conclude at the Acholi quarters in Banda on Saturday, 18th January 2020.

Luigi and Kawenja slums will battle for supremacy on who rules the slums in tourney organized by The Aliguma Foundation.

The United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) Ambassador in Uganda H.E Joel Boutroue has been confirmed among the high profile guest list to grace the epic finale.

“With great pleasure, we are glad to inform you that among other high profile guests, UNHCR Ambassador, His Excellency Joel Boutroue. He will grace our slum soccer final this Saturday in Acholi Quarters Banda” a statement by Aliguma Foundation.

The slum soccer climax will be held in the slums of Acholi Quarters-Banda B, starting from 1pm.

There will be three matches played with the main match at 4pm.

His Excellency Boutroue, the Italian Ambassador, the Nakawa Mayor and RDC among other dignitaries are some of the VIP guests expected.

This is the third time in a row that the Aliguma Foundation is organizing such a tournament.

A number of slum children have been exposed since their potentiality has been unearthed.

In fact, the fruits are already evident since several education scholarships have been given to about 20 talented boys and girls courtesy of Abato Schools and Shepherd House Junior School.

Teams from the areas of Naggulu, Mbuya, Banda and Nakawa registered for the third edition.

At the very start in December 2019, the tournament organizing team received a timely boost when the UEFA Foundation supported the teams with goal nets, jerseys, soccer boots and other items.

For starters, the Aliguma Foundation was initiated by former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Rita Aliguma.

She is also the Executive director of Rismiles Public Relations and Events Management Company.