Uganda Premier League (Match Day 18 – Friday Results):

Vipers 0-1 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa KCCA 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Police 1-0 Kyetume

For the second successive time, Sports Club Villa Jogoo has beaten rivals at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The 16 time record league winners subjected the Venoms to their second loss of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League campaign with a hard fought 1-0 win on Friday.

Old boy Bashir Mutanda scored the lone strike on the evening, well contested.

Mutanda nodded home past Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora off a teasing delivery from left back Derrick Ndahiiro.

The hosts had the very first attempt when midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga witnessed distant free-kick way off target moments after kick off.

SC Villa responded swiftly as Ibrahim Kibumba’s free-kick was headed out by David “Colgate” Owori.

In the 5th minute, Mutanda released Nicholas Kabonge who shot out of the goal posts from 20 yards.

Vipers responded with Rahmat Ssenfuka’s perfectly weighted chip to Allan Kayiwa. The latter’s shot got blocked for the game’s first corner kick 10 minutes after kick off.

Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo recovered from an earlier knock to soldier on.

After 11 minutes, SC Villa earned their first corner-kick. Kibumba’s delivery was headed out by skipper Asuman Harishe.

On the quarter hour mark, Kabonge’s through ball to Ambrose Kirya was a complete delight but the latter’s pass intended for the forwards was intercepted.

Moments later, Ssenfuka pushed down Mutanda for a free-kick, 30 yards away from goal.

Mutanda’s delivery was rather weak as it sailed out of goal.

Defender Jacob Okoa had a shot inside the goal area blocked following Abdul Karim Watambala’s curling corner kick in the 18th minute.

SC Villa registered yet another shot on target through Kabonge after 20 minutes.

There was a two minute recess after the half hour mark as SC Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni asked for a new pair of boots.

Five minutes later Vipers’ right back Paul Willa had a shot on target from 35 yards.

Kayiwa then shot over the goal from an acute angle on the right, inside the goal area.

Two Sports Club Villa players Emmanuel Wasswa and David Owori were booked in quick succession by referee William Oloya for malicious conduct as the opening half ended all square, goal-less.

SC Villa kick-started the second half on a promising note.

Midfielder Kakomo uncharacteristically dribbled the ball for 60 meters and got fouled for a free-kick.

The vigour was rewarded when Ndahiro crossed into the area with the left leg off right flank before Mutanda headed home the decisive.

Goalkeeper Fabien Mutobora struggled with the ball but it eventually cross the line.

At this stage, the excited Jogoo players raced towards the corner flag, pointing at the St Mary’s stadium clock.

Kibumba was yellow carded in the 56th minute, becoming the third Villa player to get to the referee’s book.

On the 64th minute mark, Vipers rested midfielder Bobosi Byaruhange for a forward in Dan Sserunkuma, a move intended to add numbers upfront.

At the same time, Faizal Muwawu replaced fellow striker Mutanda.

Sserunkuma’s impact was immediate, arriving late to collide with goalie Keni.

Denis Mwemezi replaced Allan Kayiwa in Vipers’ second change.

The Jogoos nearly made it two with 20 minutes to play but Owori mis-kicked a teasing Kirya delivery from the left.

Two minutes later, goalie Keni saved off a booted ball from Bayo inside the goal area.

Stylish midfielder Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye took over from a rather silent Paul Mucureezi in the 73rd minute.

Mwemezi’s cross from the right was tapped out for a corner kick by defender Moses Kiggundu with a quarter an hour to play.

In the closing stages of the game, midfielder Wasswa recovered from a knock to push on and complete the match.

Amir Kakomo got booked for unsporting conduct in the 77th minute before another late caution for SC Villa’s goalkeeper Keni for time wasting.

FIFA Referee William Oloya cautioned five Sports Club Villa players.

Two players were booked at the close of the opening stanza; Wasswa and Owori in the 41st and 43rd minutes respectively.

Right back Kibumba was booked after 57 minutes, hardworking midfielder Kakomo in the 75th minute and goalkeeper Keni deep in added time for time wasting.

Keni was named the pilsner man of the match for the overall outstanding display in the game.

This was SC Villa’s 8th victory of the season in 18 matches, recovering from two back to back defeats since the second round kicked off 2-0 away to URA and 1-0 to Busoga United at Namboole Stadium.

SC Villa remains third on the 16 team log with 30 points, 12 shy from the leaders Vipers.

Vipers on the other hand suffered their second loss of the current season (after falling to KCCA at Lugogo in the first round) and have their lead cut short to four points since KCCA beat Tooro United 1-0 at Lugogo on the same day.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Jacob Okoa, Geofrey Wasswa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Abdul Karim Watambala, Bobosi Byaruhanga (64’ Dan Sserunkuma), Paul Mucureezi (73’ Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye), Allan Kayiwa (70’ Denis Mwemezi), Fahad Bayo

Subs Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ahmed Amayo, Ibrahim Tembo, Umar Kyebatala

Head coach: Edward Golola

Assistant Coach: Richard Wasswa

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amiri Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda (64’ Faizo Muwawu), Ambrose Kirya (90+4’ Ronald Magwali,), Nicholas Kabonge

Subs Not Used: Samson Kirya (G.K), Charles Lwanga, Fahad Bardiro, Salim Abdallah, Benson Muhindo

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Match officials: