Fast rising football school, Big Talent Soccer Academy has continued to write a bold statement of intent.

Since inception mid-2019, the academy which was founded by BET Awarding musician Edrisa ”Eddy Kenzo” Musuuza has made majestic strides.

Three thirds of the young players at this academy hail from impoverished backgrounds.

The players range from the ages of 6 to 17 years.

But Kenzo himself being a former ghetto child, he has not discriminated and often reserves time off his demanding and busy schedule to train with the boys as he showcases his enviable skills off the magical left foot.

The CEO has sacrificed virtually all his resources to look after the kids at a home located in Namasuba with specialized training at the Fitness Arena just adjacent Freedom City.

“We started Big Talent Soccer Academy to give a new lease of life and hope to children from the Ghetto with the talent to play football. We look after these kids, house, feed and provide them with education” Kenzo attests.

The academy recruited a number of coaches led by former Uganda Cranes legend Paul “Latest” Nkata and support staff to push on its activities.

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, there is a big fete planned for the kids at the Bayern Arena in Munyonyo to merry make and celebrate the success script thus far.

“We have planned a get together for all the children at the Big Talent Soccer Academy to celebrate and dine together. There will be a lunch with the players, guests, parents and the coaches. There will also be some matches to crown the day” Abdallah Kent confirms the day’s programme.

In 2019 alone, Big Talent Soccer Academy participated in a number of tournaments to include the slums derby tournament, the Michael Azira soccer event, Watoto Wasoka Christmas cup and a host of trial friendly matches and tournaments.

The academy does not only front football alone, but, rather elevates the youngsters as they are equated with life skills, discipline, teamwork values and best of all education.

In fact, the recent Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) released had gifted left footed winger Farouk Tumwesigye register a first grade, scoring 11 aggregates.

With assured education for the kids, great training sessions under qualified coaches, safe accommodation at the academy home, good feeding and medication, the future for Big Talent Soccer Academy looks bright.

“We fight for the future” spells Big Talent Soccer Academy’s motto.

The future is indeed promising.

