Busoga United FC extended its perfect run in the league this year with a hard-fought win against Mbarara City FC on Saturday.

The Jinja based side registered their third win in as many games edging the Ankole Lions 1-0 at the Mighty Arena.

Teenage striker Lawrence Tezikya scored the lone goal of the game to guide Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s charges to victory.

Busoga United FC started the year with a 2-0 win against Express FC before defeating SC Villa 1-0 at Mandela National Stadium earlier this week.

Mbarara City FC came to this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Wakiso Giants FC but missed skipper Hillary Mukundane through suspension.

Tezikya tested the back of the net two minutes after the restart but his effort was ruled out for offside.

He, however, produced the game-defining moment in the 63rd minute thanks to Abubaker Otwao’s delivery from the right-wing.

The win means Busoga United FC remains 7th on the table with 27 points while Mbarara City also remains 8th on 22 points.

The Ankole Lions are yet to win a game on the road this season.