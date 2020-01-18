The local motorsport governing body, FMU, elections will go on as earlier scheduled after an Extra-ordinary general assembly.

The assembly which was called to clear anomalies that could have impeded the elections was held at on this Saturday at Lugogo with about 60 delegates in attendance.

The validity of the electoral committee was the centre of the meeting.

Fred Obbo, Moses Lumala and David Mayanja will constitute the Electoral Committee after being approved by the assembly.

Kinthan Images Joseph Mwangala

“The appointed electoral members will carry on with the election process which was started on earlier. We have submitted the applications from the candidates to start from.

“The assembly agreed to maintain the earlier dates of the elections and they will do all the process within the remaining time,” said Joseph Mwangala, the FMU General secretary.

The election dates have been maintained for 1st February.

Kinthan Images George Kagimu

Meanwhile, Uganda motocross club request to reopen applications for candidates was rejected by the assembly.

“Every member received the notice ahead of the application on time so was the UMX club which I belong too.

“So the assembly based on that and agreed to carry on with the process which was started on earlier.”

Incumbent president Dusman Okee will be in a race with Dipu Ruparelia, Geofrey Nsamba and former president Jack Wavamuno for the big seat.