Mustafa Kizza could have to wait for another transfer window to leave KCCA after his move to Morocco’s Hassania Agadir hit a dead end.

The left back has since returned to his club KCCA and likely to be available for the rest of the season.

According to Monitor Sport, “Agadir were notified late that they had exhausted their transfers according to their financial fair play rules.”

The news was also confirmed by his coach Mike Mutebi in the aftermath of KCCA’s laboured 1-0 win over Tooro United on Friday.

“He is our player. Mustafa Kizza,” confirmed Mutebi. “When that club negated on the contract issues that they had agreed with the club, we decided no. Mustafa Kizza should come back.

“Because if you fail with contractual obligation with the club, what will happen to the player when he is over there with no one to supervise him? They will misuse him.

“We said if you have abused the original understanding of the club, then the player should come back but he will go if they comeback with the original proposal, he will go but for now, he is back and will play for us.”

Kizza is yet to feature for the Kasasiro in the second round but watched the game on Friday after returning from Morocco.