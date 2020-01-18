Saturday January 18, 2020

Arena of Visions, Ndejje University 4pm

Resurgent Bright Stars face yet another test when they visit an equally on form URA at the Arena of Visions in Bombo.

The two sides come into the game with two wins in as many games in the second round.

Bright Stars beat Bul and KCCA 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to brighten their chances of survival while the Tax Men have beaten SC Villa (2-0) and Bul (3-1) so far.

The previous meetings give edge to Sam Ssimbwa’s side who have lost just two games in 13 against Paul Kiwanuka’s charges and won five.

Joseph Janjali, Jamil Kaliisa and Brian Kayanja will be the key players for the visitors who lie 14th on the table with 17 points.

URA will rely on inform Joachim Ojera, Michael Birungi and Cromwell Rwothomio for goals.

Ssimbwa’s side are 6th on the log but could move to 4th with victory if results against Bul go their way.

Bul take on Maroons at Prisons Grounds, Luzira on the day at 4pm.