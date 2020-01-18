Cromwell Abang Rwothomio’s goal in the first half was enough to hand URA FC maximum points against Bright Stars FC on Saturday in Bombo.

Despite skipper Shafik Kagimu failing to convert a penalty earlier in the game, Rwothomio came to the rescue of the 4-time league winners.

The striker netted the lone strike of the game to ensure the tax collectors extended their fine form to four successive wins in as many games.

The former Paidha Black Angels forward who bagged a brace in the 3-1 win at BUL FC won the trust of coach Sam Ssimbwa to start again ahead of Daniel Isiagi.

He paid off the trust in the 33rd minute when he headed home Benjamin Nyakoojo’s long ball past goalkeeper Andrew Kiwanuka.

Bright Stars FC had also won their previous two games including defeating KCCA FC and BUL FC.

The win takes URA FC to 4th place on 29 points while Bright Stars FC remains third from bottom on 16 points.