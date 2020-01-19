FIFA U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers:

First Leg: Tanzania Vs Uganda

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (4 PM)

Uganda U-20 national team head coach Oliver Mbekeka and the rest of her technical team have concurred upon the starting team that will face Tanzania in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup final at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Saturday.

Immensely gifted and fast paced winger Lillian Mutuuzo is on the starting team that also has the reigning Airtel – FUFA female footballer of the year, Juliet Nalukenge.

The duo will be supplemented by other creative players as Margret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba and Phiona Nabbumba.

In goal is Juliet Adeke who starts ahead of Joan Namusisi.

Stella Musibika, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Namukisa and skipper Shadia Nankya are the defenders on the team.

Teddy Najjuma and Phiona Nabbumba will also be part of the sensitive midfield department.

The players who will start on the bench include; Joan Namusisi, Grace Aluka, Bira Nadunga Bira, Shamirah Nalugya, Anita Namata, Zaina Namuleme and Shakira Mutiibwa.

The return leg will be played at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo next weekend.

The winner will progress to the next stage. Only two successful countries will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama (August 2020).

Uganda U-20 Starting XI Vs Tanzania (Shirt Numbers in Bracket)



Juliet Adeke (G.K), Stella Musibika, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya (Captain), Teddy Najjuma, Lillian Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba, Margret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba



Subs: Joan Namusisi (G.K), Grace Aluka, Bira Nadunga, Shamirah Nalugya, Anita Namata, Zaina Namuleme, Shakira Mutiibwa