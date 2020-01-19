FIFA Women U-20 Qualifiers (First Leg):

Mauritania 0-6 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Burundi 0-5 Ethiopia

Ethiopia Burkina Faso 3-2 Gambia

Gambia Zambia 0-2 South Africa

South Africa Malawi 1-1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Gabon Vs DR Congo – DR Congo withdrew

West Africans Guinea Bissau and Ethiopia recorded comprehensive away victories during their respective first legs of the FIFA Women U-20 qualifiers on Saturday.

Guinea Bissau humiliated Mauritania 6-0 in ‎Nouakchott‎ city.

Ethiopia beat fellow CECAFA member Burundi 5-0 at the Prince Rwagasore Stadium in Bujumbura.

In the other matches played, Burkina Faso edged The Gambia 3-2 in Ouagadougou.

Zambia fell 2-0 to visiting South Africa in Lusaka.

The contest between Malawi and Zimbabwe ended one goal apiece.

Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) game was not played because DRC withdrew at the 11th hour.

Meanwhile, more games will be played on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Uganda visits neighbors Tanzania on Sunday at the national stadium in Dar es salaam in one of the eagerly awaited games on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Congo will host Angola, South Sudan takes on Algeria in Uganda (Lugogo Stadium, Kampala), Liberia entertains Guinea as Namibia will play host to fellow Southern African country Botswana in Windhoek.

All the return legs of the aforementioned games will be played next weekend.

Only two tickets are up for grabs for the African continent in the championship whose finals will be played in Costa Rica and Panama from August 2020 .

Japan is the reigning champion after they beat Spain 3-1 in the 2018 final played in France.