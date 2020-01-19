It was both an euphoric and emotional moment as striker Joel Madondo officially bid farewell to a club that groomed him, Busoga United Football Club.

On Saturday, 18th January 2020, Madondo bid farewell to fellow players, coaches, club administrators and the fans.

After signing a professional contract with Moroccoan giants Wydad Casablanca, striker Madondo returned home to officially say bye.

The fast forward signed three and a half years on his employment contract at his new club from Busoga United FC.

Madondo was present at the Mighty Arena in Jinja as he watched his former club beat visiting Mbarara City 1-0 during a Uganda Premier League contest.

Left footed forward Lawrence “Enzo” Tezikya scored the priceless goal on the evening to keep Busoga United’s winning run since the second round kicked off.

Tezikya, a left footed forward is envisaged as Madondo’s typical replacement in the forward department at the club.

Like Madondo, Tezikya is also a graduate from Jinja SS’ football team, the academy of Busoga United F.C.

Prior to his departure to Morocco, Madondo had scored three goals (in the first round) at Busoga United.

For the national team (Uganda Cranes), he has one goal, scored in the final of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup as Uganda lifted their 15th title in as many years.

Madondo’s goal against Eritrea was the third and icing on the cake, his only goal thus far for the national team in three games.

In Morocco, he joins another Uganda Cranes forward Henry Patrick Kaddu, who features at Berkhane Football Club.

The would be third Ugandan, defender Murushid Juuko was declared missing by his club Raja Athletic after he failed to return for duty when Uganda Cranes played Malawi in Kampala during an AFCON 2021 qualifier.