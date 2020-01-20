Rays of Grace Junior School Sports Academy will on Monday, 20th January 2020 commence the trials for football and netball.

These trials will be conducted for children in the ages of 10 to 15 years at the school premises located at Kirugu in Njeru municipality.

According to the director of the school, Roberts Kiwanuka, these trials are intended to get a rich pool of talented youngsters and beef up the available squads with a reward of providing free education.

We have decided to stage these trials to get talents down there, develop them, provide quality Education. This is aimed at the grass-root development of the most-played sports in the world and feel that the lack of this feature is what’s hindering Uganda’s performances in the sports. This decision will not only allow players to get recognised but will also help them get better education, facilities and training which will ensure their better development till the senior levels. Roberts Kiwanuka, Director Rays of Grace School and Academy

The Academy public relations officer Swaibu Mbuga asserts that the selected players will be given slots to study free of charge.

The players who get selected will also be given quality education at Rays of Grace Junior School along with the training in Rays of Grace Academy. Those who are interested to participate and be part of the team. The players should carry their birth Certificate or Baptism cards, playing Shoes, toothbrush and bathing Sponge. Meanwhile, feeding and accommodation will be provided at School . For further details,call on +256774 387 428 and +256779 869 222. Swaibu Mbuga, Public Relations Officer, Rays of Grace Academy

In 2019 alone, Rays of Grace Junior School performed exceptionally well winning the inaugural FUFA Odilo Primary School Championships (U-15), Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) in Buganda Region, The Kabaka Cup and Nabagereka Cup.

They also took part in the annual KAJUFA and Watoto Wasoka holiday camps held at Bulenga and Jeeza along Mityana road respectively.

The trials will last until Thursday, 23rd January 2020.

Experienced youth football coach Hamza Lutalo, one of the coaches for the the Uganda underage football teams (U-17 and U-15) is among the coaches at Rays of Grace Football Academy.