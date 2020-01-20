Vipers Sports Club burly forward Henry Kitegenyi politely turned down the loan opportunity to Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

The left footed forward who has virtually struggled for game time at the three time Uganda Premier League champions will now return to his former club, Kansai Plascon.

Vipers had originally preferred to loan the striker to the army side, an offer he rejected.

In fact, Kitengenyi has already started training with the Painters and featured in Monday’s 1-0 win over Buganda regional side, Kajjansi United at Mutesa II Wankukukuku Stadium.

Under head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Kansai Plascon has been the busiest party in the January transfer window having signed a number of players.

Some of the other signed players include; holding midfielder Brian Enzama, striker Isaac Otto, left back Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto, goalkeeper Julius Ssekywa and hardworking midfielder Juma Katende.

Released:

The club released 11 senior players as their skipper Desmond “Rasta” Kyobe, Norman Ojik, Daniel Ekuyu, Fred Ssegujja, Bernard Katererekera, Pizzaro Kibirige, Nasser Muzamiru, Andrew Ssemanda, Sula Bagala as well as two goalkeepers in Reagan Tindiye and Zakaria Nsubuga.

The first half of the 2019-2020 FUFA Big League season ended when Kansai Plascon are in 6th position with 17 points off 8 matches.

Kansai Plascon will travel to Soroti this Friday, 24th January 2020 for their round of 64 match in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Soroti play-ground.