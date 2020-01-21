Malik Kaliisa has sworn in as the president of the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) rival faction.

Kaliisa was sworn in alongside five members of his executive in a ceremony witnessed by the media and some fighters at Centenary Park in Kampala.

Donned in a navy blue suit, white shirt with a green tie, Kaliisa wore dark sheds as he was sworn in by two lawyers Samson Kyomukama and Ukasaha Sekajja.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Abdul-Malick Kaliisa swears in

Other sworn in members were; Latif Walugembe as the deputy president, Charles Paddy Mugoya as general secretary, Khalid Tamale (treasurer), Sadat Yiga as organizing secretary and Lucky Kirenga as the publicity secretary.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Latif Walugembe shows off the sworn oath documentations at Centernary Park
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Charles Paddy Mugoya takes the oath as general secretary
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Khalid Tamale is treasurer

The event was officiated by two city lawyers, Counsel Samson Kyomukama and Counsel Ukasaha Sekajja of Kyomukama and company Advocates.

No member from the National Council of Sports (NCS) witnessed this event.

“We are here to witness a new dawn of kickboxing in Uganda. We are up to the task for service delivery” Kaliisa noted.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Members of the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) rival faction after swearing in

Uganda Kickboxing Federation Executive (Rival Faction):

President: Malik Kaliisa

Deputy President: Latif Walugembe

General Secretary: Charles Paddy Mugoya

Treasurer: Khalid Tamale

Organizing Secretary: Sadat Yiga

Publicity Secretary: Lucky Kirenga

