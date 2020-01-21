Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) “C” licenced tactician Jessy Lukoki has been named as the new head coach at Western Uganda based school, Sentah College with immediate effect.

Lukoki signed a one year deal with the management of the Mbarara based education institution.

“I am delighted to have been granted with the job as head coach of Sentah College football team. I am ready to work with the school management, other technical personnel and the players to produce good results that will see us qualify for the national copa coca cola championships” Lukoki attested to Kawowo Sports.

The immediate task at hand will be to assemble a competitive team that will play in the qualifiers for the 2020 Copa Coca cola championships and make the grade for the national finals that will be staged in Arua.

Sentah College is one of the giant schools in Western Uganda.

Over the years, the school has indeed proved its worth and is known among the country’s giant killers.

This year’s copa coca cola championship will be staged in the West Nile district of Arua.