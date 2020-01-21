Aston Villa Football Club has announced the signing of Mbwana Sammatta from Belgian side KRC Genk.

The Tanzanian forward joins the English Premier League side on a four-and-half year deal subject to international clearance and securing work permit.

“For me, it means a lot. In Tanzania, the people who watch football always watch the Premier League. It will be a moment they’re going to watch one of their own playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa,” Sammatta is quoted.

🇹🇿 #KaribuSamatta! 🇹🇿



We are delighted to confirm the signing of @Samagoal77_ on a four-and-a-half-year deal! ✍️



Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 20, 2020

Samatta has been in fine form since moving to Europe from TP Mazembe and Villa head manager Dean Smith is pleased to have acquired the striker.

“I’m really pleased we have managed to bring Mbwana to the club.

“He has scored goals throughout his career and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Smith said as quoted by the club website.

The 27-year-old has scored ten goals for Genk in all competitions this season including a goal at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Samatta will be the first Tanzanian to play in the Premier League.