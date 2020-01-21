Tooro United’s woes continue to haunt after the club loses yet another game by forfeiture for fielding an ineligible player.

The club fielded James Kasibante in the 1-1 draw at Kyetume on January 15 with the Fufa Disciplinary Committee confirming the player had no licence.

“Circumstances of the case It was stated in the referees report of SUPL match between Kyetume FC Vs Tooro United FC played on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at The Mighty Arena-Jinja, that Tooro United FC among others fielded an ineligible player in the names of Kasibante James…” read part of the statement from the Fufa Disciplinary Committee Panel.

“The allegation was premised on the fact that the aforementioned player had no licence for the match making him ineligible to play against Kyetume FC on the abovementioned match day.

“Legal framework Article 26(3) of the FUFA Competitions rules establishes that, “A player(s) whose license cannot be presented by club officials at the time of inspection, shall be ineligible to play in the respective FUFA Competition Match…”

“The CDP finds that; 1. Tooro United FC fielded Kasibante James against Kyetume FC on 15th January 2020. 2. Kasibante James was registered and issued with a licence by FUFA on 17th January 2020 at 4:00pm 3. Kasibante James was ineligible to play the match against Kyetume FC on 15th January 2020.

Accordingly, CDP orders that; 1. Tooro United FC loses the match against Kyetume FC by forfeiture in accordance with Art. 19 (19) of the FUFA Competitions Rules which establishes that, “A Club that fields an ineligible player shall lose the match by forfeiture to the opposing team.

It’s the second game in the New Year that the club has lost in such manner after the game against Onduparaka where they failed to produce players’ licenses.

Tooro United stay second from bottom with 14 points while Kyetume’s tally improves by additional two points to 19 points but stay 13th on the 16-team table.