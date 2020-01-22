Government of Uganda through the sports regulatory body, National Council of Sports (NCS) has pledged financial support to a tune of Shs 500M towards the residential camp preparations for the national boxing team (The Bombers) prior to the Africa Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The development was confirmed by Moses Muhangi, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president, on Tuesday at the UBF head offices in Lugogo, Kampala on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

While addressing the media as the team of 26 boxers left for the residential camp in Luzira, Muhangi expressed delight upon the timely gesture.

“For the first time ever, the government has come up to support our preparations 100 percent. We had primarily budgeted for Shs 650M but Shs 500M has been promised. It is yet to be reflected on the federation accounts but we are hopeful that it will get us along the way as the camp starts immediately. We are behind schedule with training but we have to train. We thank NCS and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) for the positive response,” Muhangi noted.

Muhangi also stated that all the boxers have acquired the documentations (national identity cards and passports) apart from Swedish based Alex Bwambale, a heavyweight boxer.

The qualified 13 boxers will be joined by the same number of training partners (sparing partners) during the residential camp.

There are eight coaches who will handle the boxers throughout the 25 days of training.

The technical personnel include; Christopher Mbowa (team doctor), Mercy Mukankusi, Patrick Lihanda, Samuel Kabugo, Tonny Sekabira, Dan Kasole, Twaib Mayanja, Lawernce Kalyango and Mariam Namirembe.

Zebra “Mando” Ssenyange is the team manager.

Bombers Team Delegation for the Residential camp in Luzira:

Men Main Team:

Disan Mubiru (Flyweight)

Isaac Masembe (Featherweight)

Yasin Adinan (Lightweight)

Musa Shadir Bwogi (Captain) – Welterweight

David Semujju (Middleweight)

Joshua Male (Light Heavyweight)

Alex Bwambale (Heavyweight)

Solomon Geko (Super Heavyweight

Female:

Catherine Nanziri (Flyweight)

Suzan Akello (Featherweight)

Rebecca Amongin (Lightweight)

Milly Nakalema (Welterweight)

Dorren Nasali (Middleweight)

Reserves:

Muhamad Lwanga (Flyweight)

Jonah Masembe (Featherweight)

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (Lightweight)

Stanley Mugerwa (Welterweight)

Yusuf Nkobeza (Middleweight)

Edris Mukibi (Light Heavyweight)

Emma Kyambadde (Heavyweight)

Hudson Muhumuza (Super Heavy)

Women:

Teddy Nakimuli (Flyweight)

Jalia Nali (Featherweight)

Sarah Laker (Lightweight)

Lydia Nantale (Welterweight)

Hellen Baleke (Middleweight)

Technical Team: