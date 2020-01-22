Heathens RFC captain Michael Wokorach revealed that Scott Oluoch is an asset to the team. This was after the rugby journeyman put up yet another impressive performance during matchday five of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

Scott is a very big asset to the team… it’s good to have him on board. Michael Wokorach

Scott Oluoch was named Man Of The Match after the Kyadondo-based club beat Warriors Rugby Club, 43-09 at Legends Rugby Grounds on Saturday. The eighth man scored one try in the match, but the proficient backrower was instrumental in ensuring team secured a bonus point victory on the day.

Oluoch, who played the entire duration of the match, had numerous carries on the ball, tackles broken and metres gained in attack against second-placed Warriors. He was equally up to the task in defense with strong dominant tackles.

a man of his (Scott’s) age can’t be running 80 minutes the whole time…It’s good to see that he is helping heathens go forward. Wokorach on Oluoch’s performance at Heathens RFC

Oluoch is currently serving his second stint at the Kyadondo-based club. He was unveiled as a new addition to the squad from Kenya Harlequins at the start of the season alongside seven others.