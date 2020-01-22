46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
Wednesday Results:
- Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers
- Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United
- Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka
Other Results:
Monday:
- Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
Tuesday:
- Katwe United 1-2 Proline
- StarLight 2-3 Tooro United
- Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz
Vipers Sports Club is thus far the biggest casualty of the 46th Uganda Cup.
A tense and dramatic post match penalty shoot out that ended 8-7 in favour of Buganda regional side Kajjansi United eliminated the 2016 Uganda Cup winners during a round of 64 duel.
Kajjansi United took a first half lead through Michael Male’s opener.
In typical fighting spirit, Vipers found the equalizer though Fahad Bayo to force a penalty shoot-out that Kajjansi United won 8-7.
Kajjansi United thus qualify to the round of 32 at the expense of the Venoms.
On an evening of shocks, Bugamba knocked out Onduparaka 1-0 in Rwampara during a well attended game.
Busia Young eliminated Busoga United 2-1 at the Busia Intergrated Primary School play ground.
The Uganda Cup competition is played on a knock out basis and it has been held since 1971.
Proline is the current cup holder.
Other Games for Round of 64:
Thursday, 23rd January:
- Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
- Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
- Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground
- Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
- Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
Friday, 24th January:
- Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
- Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
- Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
- Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
- Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)