46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Wednesday Results:

Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Other Results:

Monday:

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Vipers Sports Club is thus far the biggest casualty of the 46th Uganda Cup.

A tense and dramatic post match penalty shoot out that ended 8-7 in favour of Buganda regional side Kajjansi United eliminated the 2016 Uganda Cup winners during a round of 64 duel.

Kajjansi United took a first half lead through Michael Male’s opener.

In typical fighting spirit, Vipers found the equalizer though Fahad Bayo to force a penalty shoot-out that Kajjansi United won 8-7.

Kajjansi United thus qualify to the round of 32 at the expense of the Venoms.

On an evening of shocks, Bugamba knocked out Onduparaka 1-0 in Rwampara during a well attended game.

Busia Young eliminated Busoga United 2-1 at the Busia Intergrated Primary School play ground.

The Uganda Cup competition is played on a knock out basis and it has been held since 1971.

Proline is the current cup holder.

Other Games for Round of 64:

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: