Serbian national Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic , 50, is the new head coach of the Zambia national team, the Chipolopolo Stars.

The vastly traveled UEFA Licence A holder was the pick for the 2002 AFCON champions ahead of former Liverpool player Abel Xavier and Belgian Jacky Minnaert among others in the tight race..

Micho will fly to Zambia to sign a two year contract with the Zambian federation.

Zambia’s coaching job has been vacant since Belgian born Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck was sacked after failing to qualify for the 2019 AFCON final tournament.

Since he was shown the exit door at Egyptian side Zamalek in December 2019, Micho had no job.

He had since then been linked to various offers across the African continent for clubs and national teams.

Micho was head coach of the Uganda Cranes, breaking the 38 years jinx without qualifying to AFCON since 1978

The Serbian began his national team coaching career with Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars before leading Uganda Cranes to their first AFCON qualification since 1978.

At club level, he has coached SC Villa in Uganda, Yanga SC (Tanzania), Al Hilal (Sudan), St. George (Ethiopia), Orlando Pirates in South Africa and lately Zamalek (Egypt).

Micho is a known hands on coach with specialty in assembling formidable sides, exceptional research and varying formations depending on the opposition’s approach.

His back room staff will also be revealed in the coming days.

The immediate task hand for Micho is to prepare the team for the AFCON 2021 and FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Zambia was drawn in Group B of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers alongside Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Group winners progress to the knock out stage where two-legged encounters will be played on a home and away basis with the five winners grabbing a ticket to Qatar.