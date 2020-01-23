Uganda Rugby Cranes veteran and coach Robert “Soggy” Seguya will lead his charges through familiar territory when Jinja Hippos visit Heathens at Kyadondo in matchday six of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League on Saturday.

Seguya is one of the greatest rugby players to have turned out for Heathens Rugby Club. After calling time on a largely successful career, the robust flanker shifted his attention to calling the shots on the touchline and has since joined Jinja-based Hippos.

Seguya is a former tactician at the fourteen-time record-winning club having been replaced by current coach Mohammed Athiyo.

This was after a player revolt within the camp led the management at Kyadondo to relieve Seguya of his duties as Heathens coach, and appoint him as Development Coach at the start of the 2016-17 season.

The Hippos come into this fixture after a rather disappointing 35-20 loss to Buffaloes (another Kyadondo-based club) in their own backyard at the Dam Waters Rugby Club, Jinja in Matchday Five.

Heathens, on the other hand, are still unbeaten having bagged a motivational 43-09 victory over Warriors at Legends Rugby Club.

Heathens were 28-07 victors in the last meeting between the two sides at Dam Waters Rugby Club while during the reverse fixture at Kyadondo, Hippos were whitewashed 51-12.

On their return to the Kyadondo, Hippos’ Seguya, a former boxer himself, will hope the lightning-fast Hippos backline punch holes in the tight Heathens defense on the day.

Matchday Six Fixtures: